NEW YORK — NY1 Political Anchor Errol Louis moderates a primary debate on NY1 with six Democrats looking to succeed Eric Adams as Brooklyn borough president.
The candidates in the debate:
- Robert Cornegy
- Kim Council
- Khari Edwards
- Mathieu Eugene
- Antonio Reynoso
- Jo Anne Simon
Among the topics the candidates discussed:
- Should the Area Median Income (AMI) calculation for affordable housing reflect Brooklyn’s lowest income levels?
- How the candidates plan to help Brooklyn’s economy rebound
- Opposition to Industry City rezoning
- Who’s best suited to bring Brooklyn more affordable housing
------
------
Watch the full debate above.
------
