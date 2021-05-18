NEW YORK — NY1 Political Anchor Errol Louis moderates a primary debate on NY1 with six Democrats looking to succeed Eric Adams as Brooklyn borough president.

Voting resources

The candidates in the debate:

  • Robert Cornegy
  • Kim Council
  • Khari Edwards
  • Mathieu Eugene
  • Antonio Reynoso
  • Jo Anne Simon

Among the topics the candidates discussed:

  • Should the Area Median Income (AMI) calculation for affordable housing reflect Brooklyn’s lowest income levels?
  • How the candidates plan to help Brooklyn’s economy rebound
  • Opposition to Industry City rezoning
  • Who’s best suited to bring Brooklyn more affordable housing

------

Did you know you can now watch, read and stay informed with NY1 wherever and whenever you want? Get the new Spectrum News app here.

------

Watch the full debate above.

------

Looking for an easy way to learn about the issues affecting New York City?

Listen to our "Off Topic/On Politics" podcast: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | RSS