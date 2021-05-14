The top Democrat and Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee announced Friday they have reached a deal on legislation to create a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and John Katko, R-N.Y., agreed to propose a bill to create a 10-member, 9/11-style commission. They said a vote could be held in the House as early as next week.

The panel would include five members, including the chair, appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, both Democrats. The other five members, including the vice chair, would be chosen by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, both Republicans.

The commissioners must have significant expertise in the areas of law enforcement, civil rights, civil liberties, privacy, intelligence and cybersecurity. Current government officers or employees are not eligible to serve.

The panel will examine the facts and circumstances surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol as well as influencing factors that might have provoked it. The commissioners will be have subpoena power and have a deadline to deliver their report to Congress by Dec. 31.

“There has been a growing consensus that the January 6th attack is of a complexity and national significance that what we need an independent commission to investigate,” Thompson said in a news release. “I am pleased that after many months of intensive discussion, Ranking Member Katko and I were able to reach a bipartisan agreement

“Inaction – or just moving on – is simply not an option,” Thompson added. “The creation of this commission is our way of taking responsibility for protecting the U.S. Capitol. After all, the Capitol is not just a historic landmark, it is where our constituents come to see their democracy in action. As such, we owe it to the Capitol police and all who enter our citadel of democracy to investigate the attack. The timing of this action is particularly poignant with this being National Police Week, when we honor those who gave their lives to protect us.”

Democrats began pressing for an independent commission almost immediately after a mob loyal to former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol and disrupted Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s election victory. Some Republicans, however, had pushed back, demanding that unrest in last year’s racial justice protest also be investigated.

Trump was impeached by the House on a charge of inciting the insurrection, but he was acquitted in the Senate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.