ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — The availability of to-go alcohol became law Thursday when Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 148.

The program was temporarily put into place in March to help restaurants struggling during the pandemic.

When the pandemic first began, 30 states adopted cocktails-to-go as temporary measures. Since then, several states, like Michigan, have extended the allowance for a lengthy period, and six states, plus Washington, D.C., made the measure permanent.

Florida joined the latter list with Thursday's bill signing in Ormond Beach.

Joseph Creech, chef and owner of Hunger Street Tacos in Orlando, spoke with Spectrum News last month and said prepackaged margaritas and sangrias became an instant hit.

“We pitched it as, 'If you’re staying at home, you really need this.' And it worked," Creech said. “It was hard for us to keep it in stock at first. A lot of frustrating like, we need this.”

Today, the to-go cocktails remain popular, making up more than half of Hunger Street's alcohol sales, Creech said.