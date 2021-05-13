President Joe Biden says he’s confident he can reach a deal with Republicans on an infrastructure plan despite Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell declaring that tax hikes are a “red line.”

What You Need To Know President Joe Biden says he’s confident he can reach a deal with Republicans on an infrastructure plan despite Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell declaring that tax hikes are a “red line”



In an MSNBC interview, Biden floated alternative revenue streams, including hiring more IRS agents to “go after those folks who are avoiding taxes at the top end”



The president has proposed a $2.3 infrastructure plan, but Republicans have balked at the price and scope of the proposal



Biden said he wants to strike a bipartisan deal but is only willing to bend so much

In an interview Wednesday with MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, Biden said he has identified other revenue streams that he predicted congressional Republicans wouldn’t oppose.

“There are ways in which we can pay for this without just putting the entire burden on working class and middle-class people,” Biden said.

For example, he said some experts estimate $700 billion to $1.3 trillion could be raised by hiring more IRS agents to “go after those folks who are avoiding taxes at the top end.”

“This isn’t pie in the sky,” Biden said. “These are serious, serious experts and liberals, conservatives, etc.”

The president also said billions of dollars could be collected by taxing the capital gains on inherited stocks. He insisted it would not be inheritance tax, likening it more to closing a loophole.

Biden has proposed a $2.3 infrastructure plan, but Republicans have balked at the price and scope of the proposal. The president has called for higher taxes on corporations and households earning more than $400,000 a year to pay for it.

McConnell said this week the package should cost between $600 billion to $800 billion.

Biden, McConnell, Vice President Kamala Harris, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy met Wednesday at the White House to discuss an infrastructure bill.

McConnell and McCarthy said they told the president that they are unwilling to revisit the 2017 tax-cut bill.

“You won't find any Republican that will go and raise taxes and that's the worst thing you can do in the economy — when you are watching inflation, gas prices are going up, and it has not been this high since President Biden was vice president,” McCarthy said.

Democrats could potentially pass an infrastructure bill with just 50 votes by using the budget reconciliation process. Biden said he wants to strike a bipartisan deal but is only willing to bend so much.

“I’m not giving up on the fact that we have 2 million women who are not able to go back to work because all the day care centers are closed," he told MSNBC. "They're out of business. And so, they can’t go back to work.

“I’m not going to give up on a whole range of things that go to the question of productivity, of increasing jobs, increasing employment, increasing revenues. I’m not willing to give up on that. So we’re going to fight those out.

"So I want to know, what can we agree on? And let’s see if we can get an agreement to kick-start this. And then fight over what’s left and see if I can get it done without Republicans, if need be."

The president said he did not get into how to fund his infrastructure vision in Wednesday’s meeting, saying they largely focused on defining infrastructure. McCarthy called the meeting "productive."

O’Donnell asked Biden if it’s possible to reach a deal with McCarthy, who played a key role in expelling Rep. Liz Cheney from her Republican leadership role for pushing back against former President Donald Trump’s false claims about widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

“If a man looks me in the eye, gives me his word that something’s going to happen, I take it unless he breaks it,” Biden said. “He may have broken his word to somebody else, but to me, has he made that deal. We’re nowhere near having made a deal. We agree that we should try to get a bipartisan agreement.”