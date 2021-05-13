More than 150 prominent Republicans are threatening to form a new political party unless the GOP returns to its founding ideals.

What You Need To Know More than 150 prominent Republicans launched a website Thursday for their movement, dubbed “A Call for American Renewal," which threatens to form a new political party unless the GOP returns to its founding ideals



At the heart of the Republicans’ complaints about the direction of the party is former President Donald Trump and his false claims about widespread fraud in last year’s presidential election



The group includes former governors, congressional members, Cabinet secretaries, state officials, political strategists and others



In a statement on his website Thursday, Trump directed much of his anger about the formation of the group at Miles Taylor, one of its organizers, and called its members "Losers"

The group of former governors, congressional members, Cabinet secretaries, state officials, political strategists and others launched a website Thursday for their movement, dubbed “A Call for American Renewal.”

“[W]hen in our democratic republic, forces of conspiracy, division, and despotism arise, it is the patriotic duty of citizens to act collectively in defense of liberty and justice,” the preamble on the group’s website says.

At the heart of the Republicans’ complaints about the direction of the party is former President Donald Trump and his false claims about widespread fraud in last year’s presidential election.

“Tragically, the Republican Party has lost its way, perverted by fear, lies and self-interest,” five of the group’s founding members wrote in a Washington Post op-ed published Thursday. “What’s more, GOP attacks on the integrity of our elections and our institutions pose a continuing and material threat to the nation.

“The Jan. 6 insurrection was a wake-up call for many who had remained loyal to the party, even while harboring concerns about its direction,” they added.

The op-ed was written by former Reps. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania and Denver Riggleman of Virginia, ex-Transportation Secretary Mary Peters, former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele and ex-New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman.

“We will not wait forever for the GOP to clean up its act,” they wrote. “If we cannot save the Republican Party from itself, we will help save America from extremist elements in the Republican Party.

“That means hastening the creation of an alternative: a political movement dedicated to our founding principles and divorced from the GOP’s obsessive cult of personality around a deeply flawed (and twice-impeached) man, whose favorability ratings are reportedly tanking in key swing districts around the country.”

Other members of the group include ex-South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford, former Homeland Security Secretaries Tom Ridge and Michael Chertoff, and ex-Trump administration officials Miles Taylor, Anthony Scaramucci and Olivia Troye.

A Call for American Renewal says it will “stand up and defend our republic” and will support congressional Republicans who have received backlash for speaking out against Trump, including Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

The group, which is planning to host a nationwide town hall next month, says it will not to rely on the “old partisan playbook” and vows to work across party lines “to oppose extremists and defend the republic wherever we can.”

In a statement on his website Thursday, Trump directed much of his anger about the formation of the group at Taylor, one of its organizers. Taylor served as chief of staff under former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen under Trump and wrote an anonymous New York Times op-ed and book critical of the former president.

“A guy named Miles Taylor, who I have no idea who he is, don’t remember ever meeting him or having a conversation with, gets more publicity pretending he was in the inner circle of our Administration when he was definitely not,” Trump said.

“Now he’s putting together a group of RINOs (Republicans in name only) and Losers who are coming out to protest President Trump despite our creating the greatest economy ever, getting us out of endless wars, rebuilding our Great Military, reducing taxes and regulations by historic levels, creating Space Force, appointing almost 300 Judges, and much, much more!” the former president added.

Spectrum News has reached out to the Republican National Committee for comment.