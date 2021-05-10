Rep. Liz Cheney could be entering her final days as the No. 3 Republican in the House.

What You Need To Know House Republicans could vote as early as Wednesday on whether to remove Rep. Liz Cheney from her post as House Republican Conference chair



Cheney has come under fire from GOP colleagues over her criticism of former President Donald Trump for his false claims that widespread fraud cost him reelection



Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York has emerged as the favorite to replace Cheney -- she picked up a key endorsement Sunday from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy



McCarthy said he didn’t believe Cheney was doing enough to unify the party and accused her of focusing too much on Trump and not enough on President Joe Biden

Cheney’s GOP colleagues could vote as early as Wednesday on whether to remove the Wyoming congresswoman from her post as House Republican Conference chair over her criticism of former President Donald Trump.

Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump in January, and she has repeatedly pushed back on the former president’s false claims that widespread fraud cost him reelection. Cheney also has said she doesn’t believe Trump should have a role in the future of the party.

She already survived one bid to oust her from her leadership role after she called Trump’s actions leading up to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as the greatest “betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

But as Trump has continued to spread disinformation about the election and Cheney has continued to dispute such claims, House Republicans have reportedly grown more frustrated with the congresswoman. The GOP is largely falling in line behind Trump as it eyes reclaiming the House and Senate in 2022.

"Trump is seeking to unravel critical elements of our constitutional structure that make democracy work — confidence in the result of elections and the rule of law,” Cheney wrote in a Washington Post op-ed last week. “No other American president has ever done this. The Republican Party is at a turning point, and Republicans must decide whether we are going to choose truth and fidelity to the Constitution.

“History is watching. Our children are watching. We must be brave enough to defend the basic principles that underpin and protect our freedom and our democratic process. I am committed to doing that, no matter what the short-term political consequences might be.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York has emerged as the favorite to replace Cheney, who would retain her congressional seat even if the vote goes against her. Stefanik picked up a key endorsement Sunday from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Before telling Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” that he supports Stefanik, McCarthy said he didn’t believe Cheney was doing enough to unify the party and accused her of focusing too much on Trump and not enough on President Joe Biden.

"Are we talking about what the Democrats are doing on the border?" the California Republican said. "Are we watching Joe Biden create inflation like we've never seen before, a takeover of government, the rising of taxes, the damage of what will be done that we cannot come back from? That's why we need a conference that's united. That's why we need a conference chair that is delivering that message day in and day out.”

Stefanik also has the backing of Trump and Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the No. 2 Republican in the House.

Trump reiterated his support for Stefanik on Monday.

"The House GOP has a massive opportunity to upgrade this week from warmonger Liz Cheney to gifted communicator Elise Stefanik," he said in a statement. " ... We need someone in Leadership who has experience flipping districts from Blue to Red as we approach the important 2022 midterms, and that’s Elise! She knows how to win, which is what we need!"

However, Stefanik’s voting record, including on issues such as immigration and LGBTQ rights, has come under fire from far-right conservatives. She is expected to try to allay those concerns Monday night when she address the Freedom Caucus.

Stefanik was one of Trump’s more vocal defenders during his second impeachment and last week signaled support for his false narrative about fraud in the 2020 election.

Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana also has expressed interest in Cheney’s post.

“Any leader who is not focused on pushing back against the radical and dangerous Biden agenda needs to be replaced," he told Fox News on Sunday when asked why he opposes Cheney remaining conference chair.

A handful of Republicans have come to Cheney’s defense in recent days, including Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

“Liz Cheney is saying exactly what Kevin McCarthy said the day of the insurrection,” Kinzinger told CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “She's just consistently been saying it. And a few weeks later, Kevin McCarthy changed to attacking other people.

“This is why you have this real battle right now in the party, this idea of, let's just put our differences aside and be unified,” he continued. “You cannot unify truth with lies. The lie is that the election was stolen. The truth is Joe Biden beat Donald Trump.”

Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina is expected to formally call for a vote on Cheney during the House Republicans’ weekly meeting Wednesday morning.