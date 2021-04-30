NEW YORK — The City Council on Thursday voted to make the “Open Streets” program permanent and turn some streets into 24/7 car-free zones.

The program was put in place during the coronavirus pandemic to give New Yorkers more space to get outdoors.

It was expanded to include space for restaurants to provide outdoor dining options.

The legislation also ensures all city neighborhoods will have the opportunity to participate in the program.

The measure passed by a 40-to-8 vote.

------

------

