SANFORD, Fla. — Community is important for Harold Jordan, so much so, he and his wife spend several days a week volunteering at the Midway Safe Harbor in Sanford.

What You Need To Know The Florida Legislature approved a bill that opponents say would make it harder to vote



A West Palm Beach representative called the bill "the revival of Jim Crow in this state"



A sponsor of a similar House bill says "the people, our constituents, like what we have in this bill"





READ THE BILL: SB 90 | Bill history and analysis

So, he was quick to step forward when it was time to help his Midway community during this past election season.

“If you needed a ride to the polls, we were here to give it to you. If you needed to find what each candidate stood for, we had a flyer made up here,” said Jordan.

Jordan’s passion for voting began at a young age when his dad impressed upon him the importance.

“This is a precious job — you're duty-bound to vote. Everything that affects your life depends on the legislators you have in office,” said Jordan.

And now, he said his state legislators who just passed an elections bill are making it more difficult for his Midway community to cast their ballot.

“There’s no question these measures are more restrictive,” said Alan Hays, who is the elections supervisor in Lake County. He also chairs the Legislative Committee of the Florida Association of Supervisors.

Hayes points to new requirements the bill, SB 90, adds for ballot drop boxes, which over a million Florida voters used in 2020.

“The opportunity to use drop boxes 24 hours a day under video surveillance has gone by the wayside with the passage of this legislation,” said Hays.

The bill requires drop boxes to be staffed in person at all times and limits the use of drop boxes to early voting hours, unless they’re at an election supervisors’ office.

Chris Anderson, the supervisor of elections for Seminole County, said lawmakers did cut some more restrictive measures from the bill following dialogue with the Association of Florida Supervisor of Elections.

“Making sure that every voter is getting the access that they earned, that they deserve,” said Anderson.



The bill also adds additional identification requirements for absentee ballots, voters must now request absentee ballots every election and it also limits who can collect and drop off ballots.

“We are glad that the ugly parts of the bill, the ugliest parts, came out," said Hays. "We’re disappointed that the voters are going to be denied access to the drop boxes the same they were before.”

“I believe that’s going to galvanize us to make sure that we get out there to vote,” said Jordan.



Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will sign the elections bill into law.