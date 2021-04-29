Rudy Giuliani on Thursday afternoon derided federal raids of his home and office in New York as being conducted under false pretenses, claiming the Department of Justice ignored proof that he filed as a foreign agent.

Speaking on his WABC Radio show, Giuliani, former President Donald Trump's personal attorney, only briefly addressed the search warrants that federal investigators executed Wednesday, calling them a “violation” of his constitutional rights,

The news was first reported by the New York Times and later confirmed by The Associated Press, citing a law enforcement source.

Investigators seized electronic devices as part of the probe, investigators confirmed to the AP.

The full scope of the investigation is unclear, but law enforcement officials told the AP that it at least partly involves the Ukraine dealings. Giuliani has been under investigation for several years over his business dealings in Ukraine.

Giuliani denied reports that the warrants were focused on him pressuring Ukrainian officials on behalf of Trump, claiming they were actually about failing to file as a foreign agent. Giuliani denied that he failed to file, claiming he offered to talk to the Department of Justice over the course of the past two years, but they instead came to his “home at 6 in the morning.”

The former mayor of New York City said he will provide more details on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

In a statement released through his attorney Wednesday after the raids, Giuliani accused federal authorities of a “corrupt double standard,” claiming that that the Justice Department was “running rough shod over the constitutional rights of anyone involved in, or legally defending, former President Donald J. Trump.”

Rudy Giuliani was central to the then-president’s efforts to dig up dirt against Democratic rival Joe Biden and to press Ukraine for an investigation into Biden and his son, Hunter.

President Joe Biden, who nominated Merrick Garland to serve as the DOJ chief, told NBC News on Thursday that he received no advance notice about the raid.

"I give you my word I was not," Biden told NBC's Craig Melvin at the White House.

"I made a pledge: I would not interfere in ... any investigation the Justice Dept. had underway," Biden said, adding that he "learned about [the raid] last night when the rest of the world" did.

Although the warrants do not mean that charges are near or even expected, it nonetheless represents a significant escalation in the investigation and means that law enforcement officials have persuaded a judge that there’s probable cause to believe a search of Giuliani’s property will turn up evidence of a crime.

Spectrum News has reached out to the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan for comment.