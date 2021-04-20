Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer recognized what he described as “a very unofficial American holiday” Tuesday by reiterating his call to legalize marijuana.

Speaking on the Senate floor, the New York Democrat said he hopes to see action taken before 4/20 of next year. April 20 is a day celebrated by pot enthusiasts each year.

"It's as appropriate a time as any to take a look at our laws that have overcriminalized the use of marijuana and put it on a par with heroin, LSD and other narcotics that bear little or no resemblance in their effects either on individuals or on society more broadly,” Schumer said.

"The war on drugs has too often been a war on people particularly people of color,” he added.

Schumer said he’s working with Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., on legislation to “end the federal prohibition on marijuana in this country.”

But if it passes, it’s unclear if President Joe Biden would sign it.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden supports legalizing marijuana but believes in leaving “decisions regarding legalization for recreational use up to the states.” Psaki also said Biden supports decriminalizing weed at the federal level, expunging marijuana-related convictions from criminal records and reclassifying it as Schedule II drug — a controlled substance with medical value but that also has a high potential for abuse.

When pressed on whether Biden would refuse to sign a legalization bill passed by Congress, Psaki answered: “I just have outlined what his position is, which isn't the same as what the House and Senate have proposed, but they have not yet passed a bill.”

Currently, recreational marijuana is legal in 15 states and the District of Columbia, with New York becoming the latest to join the list last month. Thirty-six states have legalized medicinal marijuana.