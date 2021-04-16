Starting Monday, the current 11 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants will get pushed back to midnight.

And although it may be an extra hour of business, the decision by Governor Andrew Cuomo is still getting push back from many saying the rule doesn't make sense.

A meeting was held with frustrated owners from across the state on Thursday.

Owners want to know why they still have a curfew when it was lifted earlier this month for casinos, pool halls, bowling alleys and gyms.

Local leaders said they have been bringing this up for months and say the data doesn't support the curfew.

"I think some of these rules are arbitrary in nature," Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said. "Again, we've asked for local control. If it was our decision, we would not have a curfew. It would be back to 2 o'clock and then if we received data that showed that was leading to more transmission, then we would reassess where we were."

The statewide meeting was put together by Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, who said the state's contact tracing data shows that less than 2 percent of COVID-19 cases can be linked to restaurants and bars.