The rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol never found Nancy Pelosi on Jan. 6, but if they had, the Speaker of the House said in a recent interview that they would have had a fight on their hands.

During the attack on the Capitol, some rioters shouted “Where are you, Nancy?” Some broke into her office, damaging property. A laptop was stolen. One man propped his feet up on her desk.

Other suspects said in videos and text messages that they wanted to kill Pelosi, according to prosecutors and court documents.

"That's what they were setting out to do," Pelosi (D-CA) told USA Today on Tuesday.

Pelosi and other members of Congress were rushed to secure locations, narrowly avoiding coming face-to-face with the violent mob.

Asked if having such a close brush with danger scared her, Pelosi said: "Well, I'm pretty tough. I'm a street fighter. They would have had a battle on their hands."

She then joked that she would have used her 4-inch-high stilettos as weapons.

The House speaker said she will never forgive the mob of Donald Trump loyalists for the trauma they caused.

“I was never personally afraid because I had so much security for myself," she said. "I was afraid for everybody else, and I’ll never forgive them the trauma that they caused to the staff and the members.

"I do think it will have an impact on how people decide to come to work here or stay to work here and the rest,” she added.

Pelosi said she will soon introduce a bill to improve Capitol security, including possibly retractable fencing that can be used when there are security threats. She added that she will move to establish a select committee to investigate the Capitol riot if efforts to create a 9/11-type commission fail.

“The one thing among our members that is consistent is – we must find the truth," she said.