Central New York representatives are raising concerns about the current plan to control online sports betting.

Under the current state budget agreement, platform providers would have to bid for the license for online sports gambling in New York.

At least two would be accepted, and they would have to work with at least four operators.

Servers would be located in licensed casinos in Upstate New York, and those casinos would have to bid to be selected to host one.

However, local lawmakers are saying this contradicts an agreement made in 2013, which gave the Oneida Nation exclusivity rights to gaming across 10 counties.

“The governor created this environment and this economic engine in all of these regions around gaming. Now you’re not allowing the fair play if you will to be granted to in this case excluded in its entirety," said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. "It's not what New York state should be doing. It's not what the country should be doing.”

Members of the governor's administration said wagers would be considered to be placed at the casino where the server is located, which they argue would not impact exclusivity.

Revenue raised through mobile sports betting would be used to fund education and youth sports.