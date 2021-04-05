For the second year in a row, children were not rolling eggs with wooden spoons on the South Lawn of the White House on the day after Easter – but President Joe Biden said Monday that “God willing” it’ll be the last time the beloved tradition is canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Easter's a day of joy when we celebrate resurrection and renewal, but this year we know many are still going without the familiar comforts of the season,” Biden said in brief remarks from the Blue Room balcony at the White House, flanked by first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny – all three, including the bunny, were masked.

“The virus is not gone, and [it’s] the second year in a row most will be apart from their families or friends and the full congregation that fill us with so much joy," Biden added.

“But the Scripture tells us ‘joy cometh in the morning,’” the president continued. “As we celebrate the renewal this season, we know that longed-for dawn is almost here. We will rebuild our nation. We will reengage and reimagine what we can be. We'll remember that, with faith, hope and love, anything is possible. And we look forward to next year when the White House will ring with joy of the season once again and there'll be an Easter Egg Roll, God willing.”

"God bless you all, may God protect our troops," Biden concluded, amending his traditional ending statement by adding: "And take care of the Easter Bunny."

The White House Easter Egg Roll dates backs to 1878, when President Rutherford B. Hayes agreed to open the White House grounds to children who wanted to roll Easter eggs.