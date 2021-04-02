In an emotional interview with CBS News, Hunter Biden opened up about an intervention his family staged as they tried to convince him to seek help for his drug addiction.

The president's son said he thinking as his father hugged him during the intervention about taking "another hit"



The story is among those told in Hunter Biden’s book “Beautiful Things,” which will be released Tuesday



Hunter Biden also said he didn't know if the laptop purportedly belonging to him that contained unverified material that could have been damaging to his father’s campaign was indeed his

President Joe Biden’s son told CBS News that he tried to leave his parents’ house when he realized what was happening, but that his daughters blocked the door of his car.

He said his father then grabbed him and “put me in a bear hug.”

“He just cried and said, ‘I don't know what to do. I don't know what to do,” Hunter Biden said.

Meanwhile, the younger Biden said he was thinking that “I need to figure out a way to tell him that I'm going to do something so that I can go take another hit,” he said. “It's the only thing I could think. Literally, that's how powerful. I don't know of a force more powerful than my my family's love, except addiction.”

The story is among those told in Hunter Biden’s book “Beautiful Things,” which will be released Tuesday. The memoir centers on his struggles with substance abuse.

To promote the book, Hunter Biden gave separate interviews to “CBS Sunday Morning” and “CBS This Morning,” which will air Sunday and Monday, respectively. The network released excerpts from the interviews Friday.

Hunter Biden told CBS that the story about the intervention was the hardest part for him to write.

In his book, he says he agreed to check into a facility in Maryland after the intervention. But after being dropped off by his brother Beau’s widow, Hallie, whom he’d had a relationship, he called an Uber and went to a hotel near the Baltimore airport.

“For the next two days, while everybody who’d been at my parents’ house thought I was safe and sound at the center, I sat in my room and smoked the crack I’d tucked away in my traveling bag,” he wrote. “I then boarded a plane for California and ran and ran and ran.”

In California, he met his second wife, Melissa Cohen, whom he credits for saving him from the addiction that he says spiraled out of control after Beau’s death from cancer in 2015.

In the “CBS Sunday Morning” interview, Hunter Biden was asked about a laptop purportedly belonging to him that included unverified material about his business dealings in Ukraine and China that could have been damaging to his father’s presidential campaign.

Hunter said he didn’t know if the laptop, which was said to be left at a Delaware computer repair shop and later turned over to the FBI, was his.

“I have no idea,” he said. “Of course, certainly there could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked. It could be that it was Russian intelligence.”

The excerpts released by CBS did not show whether he was asked about the authenticity of the contents that were first reported on by the New York Post.

CBS says Hunter Biden did answer questions about the Justice Department’s investigation into his taxes and business dealings.