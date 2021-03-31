Former President Donald Trump strongly hinted in an interview Tuesday that he plans to run for president again in 2024.

The interview was removed from Facebook and Instagram due to the former president's ban from the platform

In Trump’s first on-camera interview since he left the White House, his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, who recently joined Fox News as a paid contributor, asked him, “Do we have hope that there's a possibility to see Donald Trump run again in 2024?”

“You do have hope,” he answered. “We love our country, this country. We all owe a lot to our country. But now we have to help our country.”

After answering the question, the former president proceeded to give his sales pitch as a candidate, attacking President Joe Biden’s foreign policy.

“It was so good what we did with Iran, what we did with China,” he said. “We were all set to do some great things. And then you see what's going on right now. China treated our representatives last week … in Alaska with such tremendous disrespect. They never talked to me that way.

“You look at North Korea. I get along with Kim Jong Un. And for four years, we had no problem. I mean, I was told by President Obama and everybody else that North Korea was our biggest problem. We're going to end up in war with North Korea if that group stayed in for four years. We had no problem with North Korea. Now all of a sudden, you see the problem is starting again.”

Voters could be looking at the first presidential rematch since Republican Dwight Eisenhower and Democrat Adlai Stevenson were nominated by their parties in 1952 and 1956, with Eisenhower winning both times.

At his first presidential news conference last week, Biden said he plans to seek reelection in 2024.

If he does run, Trump could become just the second president in U.S. history to serve nonconsecutive terms, joining Grover Cleveland (1895-89, 1893-97).

Trump, who repeated his false claims about widespread fraud in the presidential election in the interview with Lara Trump, also said he’s considering holding a rally “relatively soon, just to let everybody know that there's hope in the future.” He didn’t provide any details.

“I love doing them. But more importantly, I think we get the word out,” said Trump, who was booted from major social media platforms after his supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The interview was removed from Facebook and Instagram, in line with the former president's ban from the platform, according to a company spokesperson. Lara Trump shared a screenshot of an email she received from a Facebook employee confirming the removal.

"We are reaching out to let you know that we removed content from Lara Trump’s Facebook page that featured President Trump speaking," the email reads. "In line with the block we placed on Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, further content posted in the voice of Donald Trump will be removed and result in additional limitations on the accounts."