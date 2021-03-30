Donald Trump might still be banned from social media, but he does have a brand new website.

The former president’s office launched the site — 45office.com — which celebrates his achievements and allows people to contact him and former first lady Melania Trump.

The homepage features a slideshow of moments from Trump’s presidency and a brief message that says, in part, that the “The Office of Donald J. Trump is committed to preserving the magnificent legacy of the Trump Administration, while at the same time advancing the America First agenda.”

Trump’s bio page touts his work on economic growth, border security peace in the Middle East, and the coronavirus pandemic, but omits the more unflattering aspects of his presidency – two impeachments, the poor state of the economy when he left office, and the more than 400,000 Americans who died of COVID-19 while he was in office, by far more than any other country.

“Donald J. Trump launched the most extraordinary political movement in history, dethroning political dynasties, defeating the Washington Establishment, and becoming the first true outsider elected as President of the United States,” the bio reads. “His inspiring, groundbreaking campaign proved pollsters, pundits, prognosticators, and the corporate media spectacularly wrong.”

A bio for Melania also appears on the site.

It also includes a form for people to share their thoughts with the Trumps. “Donald J. Trump and Melania Trump enjoy hearing from the American people,” it says.

And it allows people to invite the Trumps to make event appearances or request personalized greetings.

Since being booted from major social media platforms following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot by a mob of his supporters, Trump has used his office to release statements, often attacking those who have criticized him. His new website, however, does not currently have a section for him to share messages with the public.

Earlier this month, Trump adviser Jason Miller told Fox News that he expects the former president will resurface on social media in “probably about two or three months here, with his own platform.”