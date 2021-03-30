President Joe Biden announced his first 11 judicial nominees Tuesday, as the White House stressed both their diversity and Biden’s expediency in naming them.

What You Need To Know President Joe Biden announced his first 11 judicial nominees Tuesday, as the White House stressed both their diversity and Biden’s expediency in naming them



The nominees include three Black women chosen for Circuit Court openings



“This trailblazing slate of nominees draws from the very best and brightest minds of the American legal profession,” Biden said in a news release



The elevation of Judge Kentaji Brown Jackson to the the Court of Appeals in D.C. could position her for a potential Supreme Court nomination

The nominees include three Black women chosen for Circuit Court openings. The group also could produce, if confirmed, the first Muslim American federal judge in U.S. history, the first AAPI woman to ever serve on the U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia, and the first woman of color to serve as a federal judge for the District of Maryland.

Nine of the 11 nominees are women.

“This trailblazing slate of nominees draws from the very best and brightest minds of the American legal profession,” Biden said in a news release. “Each is deeply qualified and prepared to deliver justice faithfully under our Constitution and impartially to the American people — and together they represent the broad diversity of background, experience, and perspective that makes our nation strong.”

The White House said the nominees “reflect the President’s deeply-held conviction that the federal bench should reflect the full diversity of the American people – both in background and in professional experience.” It also noted that none of the previous four presidents had nominated more than two judicial picks at this point of their terms.

Perhaps the most significant nomination is that of Judge Kentaji Brown Jackson for the Court of Appeals in D.C. Biden has previously vowed to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court if given the chance, and Jackson, who has served on the U.S. District Court for D.C. since 2013, would be elevated into a role considered a stepping stone to the high court. She would fill the vacancy created when Merrick Garland resigned to become U.S. attorney general.

Biden’s other nominees include:

Tiffany Cunningham, a partner at Perkins Coie LLP in Chicago, for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit





Candace Jackson-Akiwumi, a partner at Zuckerman Spaeder, LLP in Washington, D.C., for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit





Deborah Boardman, a federal magistrate judge in Maryland since 2019, for U.S. District Court in Maryland





Lydia Griggsby, a federal claims judge since 2014, also for U.S. District Court in Maryland





Julien Neals, the county counsel and acting county administrator in Bergen County, New Jersey, for U.S. District Court of New Jersey





Florence Pan, associate judge on the Superior Court for the District of Columbia since 2009, for U.S. District Court in D.C.





Zahid Quraishi, a federal magistrate judge in New Jersey since 2019, for U.S. District Court in New Jersey





Regina Rodriguez, a partner at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP in Denver, for U.S. District Court in Colorado





Margaret Strickland, a partner at McGraw & Strickland LLC in Las Cruces, New Mexico, for U.S. District Court in New Mexico





Rupa Ranga Puttagunta, an administrative judge for the D.C. Rental Housing Commission, for the Superior Court of the District of Columbia

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain pointed out on Twitter that Biden is far ahead of his recent predecessors in terms of federal judgeship picks, with 11 in his first 100 days with over 30 days to go; by contrast, Klain noted, in their first 100 days, Trump had nominated 2 judges, Obama had nominated 3, and both George W. Bush and Bill Clinton had 0 nominations.