President Joe Biden is receiving high marks for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and his virus relief package, two new polls show.

The same Americans, however, disapprove of how he’s managing the surge of migrants at the Mexican border, and he’s receiving mixed reviews for his efforts to unite the country.

An ABC News-Ipsos poll released Sunday found that 72% of Americans approve of Biden’s overall handling of the pandemic, while 75% approve of how he is handling the distribution of coronavirus vaccines.

Sixty percent of Americans said they support Biden’s American Rescue Plan – the $1.9 trillion stimulus package that gives $1,400 direct payments to most citizens as well as funding for vaccination efforts, unemployment benefits, state and local governments, schools, struggling businesses and more.

The poll, however, found that vaccine distribution is the only issue in which Biden is enjoying bipartisan support – 92% of Democrats, 77% of independents and 53% of Republicans approve.

A separate poll released Monday by Yahoo and YouGov also found support for Biden on his pandemic response, although the numbers were lower.

In that poll, Biden’s COVID-19 response approval rating was 56%, up 5 percentage points from two weeks earlier. Fifty-five percent said they support the relief package.

Biden’s overall job approval rating, according to the Yahoo-YouGov poll, sits at 53%, up from 50% in mid-February and an increase of 8 percentage points since his inauguration.

Despite talking often about wanting to unite the country, the new president appears to be making little headway in changing a deeply partisan landscape. The ABC News-Ipsos poll found that 30% of Americans believe the country is more united now under Biden, but 30% also said they believe he’s further dividing the country. Forty percent said he was making the situation neither better nor worse.

Biden is struggling to manage the situation at the border in most Americans’ eyes, the polls found.

Fifty-seven percent of those surveyed by ABC News-Ipsos said they disapprove of the president’s handling of the issue. Fifty-four percent said they would characterize the surge of unaccompanied minors at the border as a “crisis,” a term the White House has resisted using. Forty-two percent called it a “serious problem,” but not a crisis, while just 4% said it was not a serious problem.

In the Yahoo-YouGov poll, 62% said they believe there’s a crisis at the border.

There was a sharp partisan divide on the issue. Seventy-nine percent of Americans who voted for Donald Trump said they strongly disapprove of Biden’s efforts at the border. Meanwhile, 43% of Biden supporters said they “somewhat approve” and 23% more said they “strongly approve” of the president’s handling of the border situation.

Unlike the Trump administration, the Biden administration has refused to turn back unaccompanied minors who arrive at the border. But the surge has overwhelmed government facilities, with more than 18,000 minors reportedly in federal custody as of this past weekend while the government works to place them with sponsors, generally relatives, in the U.S. while they await their asylum hearings.