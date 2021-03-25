STATEWIDE — The Florida House is set to convene what could be a marathon-floor session Thursday, where some of the most controversial issues of the entire year are up for debate.

One of the bigger issues concerns protection from COVID-related lawsuits. A proposed House bill would extend COVID legal immunity to health care facilities, including nursing homes, where one-third of Florida’s coronavirus deaths have occurred.

Trial lawyers and consumer advocates are opposing the bill, arguing negligence lawsuits should be fair game as a result of that statistic.

Earlier this month, the House approved liability protections for most businesses. Gov.  Ron DeSantis has urged his allies in the Republican-led State House to make the COVID liability issue a priority of the legislative session, saying a spate of lawsuits could end with a loss of jobs. 