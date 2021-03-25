While it wasn’t a full-throated announcement that he’s seeking reelection, President Joe Biden said Thursday that he intends to make another White House run in 2024.

“My plan is to run for reelection. That's my expectation,” Biden said during his first news conference as president, later placing an emphasis on the word "expectation."

A reporter noted that former President Donald Trump had filed for reelection shortly after being inaugurated in January 2017.

“My predecessor needed to,” Biden responded, laughing. “My predecessor -- oh, God, I miss him.”

Biden suggested it was too early to discuss reelection.

“I don't know where you guys come from, man,” he said. “I've never been able to travel. I'm a great respecter of fate. I've never been able to plan 4½,, 3½ years ahead for certain.”

When asked if he thinks he would face Trump again, Biden said: “I don’t even think about — I have no idea. I have no idea whether there will be a Republican Party.”

The president did say he “would fully expect” that Vice President Kamala Harris would be his running mate again.

“She's doing a great job,” he said. “She's a great partner.”