Two high-profile Republicans who are no strangers to controversy announced Monday they are jumping in U.S. Senate races in 2022.

Rep. Mo Brooks, a conservative firebrand and staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump who has come under fire for remarks he made preceding the attack on the U.S. Capitol, joined the Alabama GOP primary field to replace Sen. Richard Shelby.

And Eric Greitens, the former Navy SEAL officer who rose quickly to become Missouri governor before scandal forced him out of office just a year and a half into his tenure, announced he will run for the seat being vacated by fellow Republican Roy Blunt.

Brooks announced his entry into the race at an event with former Trump adviser Stephen Miller. He joins former Trump ambassador Lynda Blanchard in a Republican primary field that is expected to attract a number of other hopefuls.

At his campaign kickoff, Brooks cast himself as a fighter and took equal aim at both Democrats and what he called “squishy” Republicans.

“America can simply not afford senators who cower in their foxholes when the political battles are being fought," Brooks told a crowd of several hundred people packed into a meeting hall of the Bullet and Barrel gun range in the northern city of Huntsville.

"I am a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus, not the GOP surrender caucus. And as President Trump can vouch, I don't cut and run. I stand strong when the going gets tough,” Brooks said.

Miller was an influential force in pushing Trump’s efforts to curb immigration. He engineered the former president’s Muslim travel ban and was widely viewed as the driving force behind the Trump administration’s hardest-line immigration policies.

“Nobody has had President Trump’s back more over the last four years than Mo Brooks,” Miller said. “Now I need you to have his back. Your vote for Mo Brooks will allow him to carry on the America First agenda.”

While Miller's presence was a clear attempt to tie Brooks to Trump, the former president has not yet weighed in on the race. Trump has so far been sparing with his endorsements, although he has made clear he intends to throw his weight around in midterm elections.

Brooks, 66, has come under fire for telling the rally that preceded the Capitol riot that it was time to “start taking down names and kicking ass.” Brooks said the phrase was intended to fire up the crowd for the next election cycle and is being misconstrued as advocating the violence that followed.

The announcement by Greitens, 46, came 14 days after Blunt said he would not seek a third term in 2022.

But Greitens had been laying the groundwork for a return to politics even before Blunt's announcement, with increasingly frequent appearances on conservative radio and television appealing to supporters of Trump, who carried Missouri with 57% of the vote in 2020.

A number of other Republican candidates initially showed interest in replacing Blunt in heavily Republican Missouri, but the GOP field is narrowing.

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and early favorite Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft have both said they won't run, leaving Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt and several of Missouri’s U.S. representatives as potential Greitens opponents.

Blunt was the fifth Republican senator to announce he will not seek reelection, a retirement wave that might lead to an ugly campaign season next year and give Democrats fresh hope of preserving their Senate majority.

Greitens was a political outsider when he ran for governor in 2016, but his resume was impressive. In addition to his role in the elite military outfit, he was a best-selling author, a Rhodes scholar and had started a successful charity for veterans.

Greitens defeated establishment Republicans in the primary before winning in November. By the end of his first year in office, Greitens was getting buzz as a potential future presidential contender.

It all began to fall apart in January 2018 when a St. Louis TV station aired a report about an extramarital affair with his hairdresser in 2015, before he was elected. A month later, a grand jury indicted Greitens for invasion of privacy, accusing him of taking a compromising photo of the woman and threatening to use it as blackmail if she ever spoke of the encounter.

Greitens admitted to the affair (he and his wife, Sheena, divorced last year) but denied criminal wrongdoing and accused Gardner, a Democrat, of a politically motivated prosecution.

Another scandal followed in April when Gardner charged Greitens with another felony, accusing him of illegally using the donor list for his charity, The Mission Continues, to raise money for his 2016 campaign.

Meanwhile, the Republican-led Missouri Legislature began considering whether to pursue impeachment proceedings. Those discussions and the criminal charges came to an end when Greitens resigned in June 2018.

Democrats seeking the Senate seat are Marine veteran Lucas Kunce, former state Sen. Scott Sifton and activist Timothy Shepard.