Former President Donald Trump is planning a return to social media that likely won’t face the sort of fact checks, censorship or account suspensions he's dealt with in the past.

Because he’ll own the platform.

Trump senior adviser Jason Miller told Fox News’ “#MediaBuzz” on Sunday that he expects the former president will resurface on social media in “probably about two or three months here, with his own platform.”

"And this is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media,” Miller claimed. “It’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does."

The Trump adviser did not offer any other details but predicted the platform would attract “tens of millions of people.”

Trump was permanently banned from Twitter on Jan. 8, two days after a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s win in the presidential election. Twitter cited “the risk of further incitement of violence,” saying that the then-president’s tweets after the riot were being interpreted by some of his supporters as calls for “to replicate the violent acts that took place on January 6, 2021.”

Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube also suspended Trump-related accounts after the riot.

Trump himself indicated in an interview last month with Newsmax that he was thinking about launching a social media network of his own.

“There is also the other option of building your own site because we have more people than anybody,” Trump said. “You can literally build your own site.”