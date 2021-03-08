President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time address to the nation Thursday to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus “shutdown" in the U.S., White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Monday.

What You Need To Know President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time address to the nation Thursday to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus “shutdown" in the U.S., White House press secretary Jen Psaki said



It will be Biden’s first primetime address as president



Biden will discuss "the many sacrifices the American people have made over the last year and the grave loss communities and families across the country have suffered," Psaki said.



It will be Biden’s first primetime address as president.

“He will discuss the many sacrifices the American people have made over the last year and the grave loss communities and families across the country have suffered,” Psaki said. “President will look forward, highlighting the role that Americans will play in beating the virus and moving the country toward getting back to normal.”

More than 29 million people have been infected by COVID-19, with more than 525,000 succumbing to the disease, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Biden’s speech also is expected to come shortly after Congress passes his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The Senate passed the bill with a 50-49 party-line vote Saturday. The House is scheduled to vote on the legislation Tuesday.

Psaki said, however, the administration is still focused on getting the bill passed and that Biden is “taking nothing for granted.”

“I will note that the plan that the Senate passed this weekend puts us one huge step closer to passing one of the most consequential and most progressive pieces of legislation in American history,” Psaki said.