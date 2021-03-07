NEW YORK — A third former staffer to Gov. Andrew Cuomo is accusing him of inappropriate behavior, saying he called her sweetheart, asked if she had a boyfriend, and kissed her on the hand.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Ana Liss talks of her experiences while serving as a policy and operations aide to Cuomo from 2013 to 2015.

Liss, who is now 35, tells the Journal that all of the unsolicited actions took place in her first year in the administration when her desk was right outside of Cuomo's office in the executive chamber.

In a statement released to the Wall Street Journal, a senior advisor to the governor did not address the allegations specifically, but said that he's hugged and kissed women and men for years while greeting people during his many years as a politician.

Liss is the third former aide to come forward with sexual harassment claims against the governor. In total, four women have accused Cuomo of misconduct. The governor issued an apology this week, but said he would not resign.

An independent investigation of the accusations is being overseen by State Attorney General Letitia James.

