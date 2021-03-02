WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, quietly were vaccinated for COVID-19 in private in January before they left the White House.

Trump, who in October was hospitalized with the coronavirus, declined a public injection meant to boost public confidence in the vaccines. His approach broke with other top government leaders including then-Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who received their shots in front of cameras.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris also were vaccinated on camera in the weeks leading up to taking office.

The Trumps’ vaccination was revealed publicly for the first time Monday by an adviser. The New York Times first reported the story.

In his first public speech Sunday since leaving office, Trump encouraged everyone to get vaccinated, telling the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, “So everybody, go get your shot.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday said the White House welcomed those comments by Trump, saying, “We certainly welcome the encouragement from anyone to take a vaccine.”

It’s unclear which vaccine the Trumps were given or whether they received one or both shots while still in the White House.