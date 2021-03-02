STATEWIDE — As Florida’s new legislative session begins Tuesday, an agenda item from Gov. Ron DeSantis aims to prohibit social media companies from blocking posts by political candidates, like they did with former President Donald Trump.

What You Need To Know Governor’s agenda item targets free speech social media “censorship”



Proposal would prohibit companies from blocking posts by political candidates



Critics say social media companies in California are not subject to Florida law



The governor’s proposal would impose a fine of $100,000 a day for websites that pull the plug on a politician’s account in the middle of an election.

DeSantis says he aims to stop “Big Tech” from making arbitrary decisions about access and user content that those companies don't necessarily agree with.

Critics argue the legislation is political theatre, given that the social media companies in question are based in California and thus are not subject to Florida law. The companies also have policies detailing what constitutes unacceptable content.