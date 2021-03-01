This weekend’s Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla., has put Hyatt on the defensive.

The Chicago-based hotel chain released a statement Sunday that reiterated its defense of hosting the convention after the design of the event’s stage drew comparisons to a symbol used by Nazis. Hyatt also said some CPAC attendees were hostile to hotel employees who were enforcing mask and social-distancing rules and that “many individuals involved in the event” disrespected its staff.

“It is reflective neither of our own commitment to care for members of the Hyatt family nor of how we wish to conduct business,” the hotel company said.

Over the weekend, images went viral on social media comparing the shape of the CPAC stage to a Nordic rune that appeared on Nazi uniforms.

CPAC organizer Matt Schlapp denied that there was any intentional connection between the stage layout and the Nazi symbol.

“Stage design conspiracies are outrageous and slanderous,” he tweeted Saturday. “We have a long standing commitment to the Jewish community. Cancel culture extremists must address antisemitism within their own ranks. CPAC proudly stands with our Jewish allies, including those speaking from this stage.”

The four-day conference featured a long list of prominent Republicans including former President Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California.

Hyatt said it raised its concerns with CPAC’s organizers after learning about the image comparisons and that they insisted the stage was not purposely designed to resemble the Nazi emblem.

“Had we initially recognized the potential connections to hate symbolism, we would have proactively addressed it prior to commencement of the event,” Hyatt said. “Unfortunately, this became clear to us only after the event kicked off.”

Hyatt said it allowed the event to continue because the organizers denied that the Nazi connection and because the hotel chain feared canceling the events could have become “a disruptive situation” that might have threatened the safety of its guests and employees.

Hyatt called the use of hate symbols “abhorrent and unequivocally counter to our values as a company.”

The company said it booked the conference believing it “would reflect our vision of inclusivity.”

“We believe in the right of individuals and organizations to peacefully express their views, independent of the degree to which the perspectives of those hosting meetings and events at our hotels align with ours,” Hyatt said.