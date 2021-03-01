As the Biden administration searches for the parents of hundreds of migrant children whom they were separated from as a result of former President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance immigration policy, the White House said Monday it wants to give those families the option of reuniting in the U.S. or in their home countries.

“We hope to be in a position to give them the election,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said during a White House press briefing. “And if, in fact, they seek to reunite here in the United States, we will explore lawful pathways for them to remain in the United States.”

About 3,000 children were separated from their parents in 2017 and 2018 before a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to end the practice. The policy sparked an international outcry when parents couldn’t find their children.

More than 500 children still had not been reunited with their families when President Joe Biden took office in January. Mayorkas, who chairs Biden’s reunification task force, said Monday that “approximately 105” of those children have now been returned to their families.

The Homeland Security secretary called the Trump-era policy “the most powerful and heartbreaking example of the cruelty that proceeded this administration.”

Lawyers representing the families in a federal lawsuit called on the Biden administration to give the families the option of reuniting in the U.S. or their countries of origin, NBC News reported. They argued that, without the option, parents would be forced to choose between bringing their kids home to dangerous situations or remaining separated.

Mayorkas ripped the Trump administration’s immigration policies overall Monday, saying officials “dismantled our nation’s immigration system in its entirety” and that Biden’s team is now working feverishly to rebuild it.

“It takes time to build up out of the depths of cruelty that the administration before us established,” Mayorkas said.

He said that facilities were unavailable or unequipped to carry out humanitarian laws passed by Congress years ago; that the previous administration abandoned a program allowing minors to seek asylum without having to take the “perilous journey north”; that funding was cut off to Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras; and that no planning had been done to protect immigrations officers at the southern border.

Mayorkas added that the Trump administration entered into contracts that were “unlawful or against the interests of the United States Department of Justice.” He cited a contract signed Jan. 19 — Trump’s last full day in office — with the Union of Immigration and Customs Enforcement that said the union must approve any federal immigration policy changes.

“I’ve been in government for almost 20 years now,” Mayorkas said. “I’ve never seen a contract like that, and I’ve certainly never seen a contract like that on the last day of an administration.”

Thousands of unaccompanied minors have been detained at the border in recent weeks. Mayorkas called the surge “the immediate result of the dismantlement of the system” under Trump.

Mayorkas, however, refused to describe it as a “crisis.”

The minors are being housed by Customs and Border Protection for up to 72 hours before being turned over to the Department of Health and Human Services, which then seeks out relatives in the U.S. to place the children with, a process that takes 31-32 days on average, Mayorkas said.

While the Biden administration’s immigrations policies stand in stark contrast to the hard-line Trump-era policies, Mayorkas urged migrants not to try to come to the U.S. now.

“They need to wait,” he said. “But they need to wait with a particular goal in mind. We are not saying ‘don’t come’; we are saying ‘don’t come now’ because we will be able to deliver a safe and orderly process to them as quickly as possible.”

In addition to rebuilding the immigration system, the U.S. is currently working its way through the backlog of applications from asylum seekers that have long been in limbo as a result of the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, Mayorkas said.

The Homeland Security secretary said the U.S. will be forced to return to Mexico anyone else arriving at the border, citing COVID-19 travel restrictions imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.