President Joe Biden on Sunday night signaled his support for workers to unionize, just as Amazon warehouse employees in Alabama are voting this month on whether to organize.

What You Need To Know President Joe Biden posted a video on Twitter on Sunday night voicing his supporters for workers to unionize



The message came as Amazon warehouse employees in Alabama are voting this month on whether to organize



Biden said he believes unions "level the playing field" and give workers a "strong voice"



The president warned that there should "no intimidation, no coercion, no threats, no anti-union propaganda" during union elections

In a video posted to Twitter, Biden said: “Unions put power in the hands of workers. They level the playing field. They give you a strong voice, for your health, your safety, higher wages, protections from racial discrimination and sexual harassment. Unions lift up workers.

“I made it clear when I was running that my administration’s policy would be to support unions organizing and the right to collectively bargain,” Biden added. “I’m keeping that promise.”

“Let me be clear: It’s not up to me to decide if anyone should join a union. But let me be even more clear: It’s not up to an employer to decide that, either. The choice to join a union is up to the workers — full stop,” Biden said.

Workers in Alabama – and all across America – are voting on whether to organize a union in their workplace. It’s a vitally important choice – one that should be made without intimidation or threats by employers.



Every worker should have a free and fair choice to join a union. pic.twitter.com/2lzbyyii1g — President Biden (@POTUS) March 1, 2021

More than 5,800 Amazon workers are voting this month on whether to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. They could become the first Amazon warehouse in the U.S. to unionize.

Biden did not weigh in specifically on the Amazon situation, only saying: “Workers in Alabama — and all across America — are voting on whether to organize a union in their workplace. This is … a vitally important choice.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that the administration does not comment on specific cases that are before or could come before the National Labor Relations Board, but she added that broadly Biden “thinks workers should have the right to organize.”

Amazon did not immediately return a request from Spectrum News seeking comment.