The feud between Greene (R-GA) and Rep. Marie Newman (D-IL) began following debate Tuesday in the House on the Equality Act, which seeks to outlaw discrimination of the LGBTQ community.

Greene, who opposes the bill, on Wednesday called for a vote to adjourn the House “in order to give every Member of Congress time to rethink destroying #WomensRights and #WomensSports and #ReligiousFreedom before voting for the #EqualityAct!” she wrote on Twitter. The vote to adjourn failed.

In an emotional floor speech Tuesday, Newman told a story about her daughter coming out as transgender years ago.

"I knew from that day on my daughter would be living in a nation where in most of its states, she could be discriminated against, merely because of who she is, and yet it was still the happiest day of my life," Newman said. "My daughter has found her authentic self."

"I’m voting yes on the Equality Act for Evie Newman, my daughter and the strongest, bravest person I know," she added.

Newman posted a video on social media Wednesday of herself placing a trans pride flag outside her office in the Longworth House Office Building.

"Our neighbor, @RepMTG, tried to block the Equality Act because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is 'disgusting, immoral, and evil,'" Newman wrote on Twitter. “Thought we’d put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door."

Our neighbor, @RepMTG, tried to block the Equality Act because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is "disgusting, immoral, and evil."



Thought we'd put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door 😉🏳️‍⚧️

Greene responded with her own video, where she she hangs an anti-transgender sign outside her office.

Our neighbor, @RepMarieNewman, wants to pass the so-called "Equality" Act to destroy women's rights and religious freedoms.



Thought we'd put up ours so she can look at it every time she opens her door 😉🇺🇸

Greene also referred directly to Newman’s daughter in a tweet.

"As mothers, we all love and support our children," Greene wrote. "But your biological son does NOT belong in my daughters' bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams."

Several members of Congress came to Newman’s defense on social media.

Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) called Greene’s actions, "Sickening, pathetic, unimaginably cruel. This hate is exactly why the #EqualityAct is necessary and what we must protect @RepMarieNewman’s daughter and all our LGBTQ+ loved ones against."

Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who was among 11 Republicans who voted to strip Greene of her committee assignments earlier this month, tweeted: "This is sad and I’m sorry this happened. Rep. Newman’s daughter is transgender, and this video and tweet represents the hate and fame driven politics of self-promotion at all evil costs. This garbage must end, in order to #RestoreOurGOP."

Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA) wrote: "There’s no lower low than going after someone’s kids. What a horrible performance by Congress’ worst transphobic conspiracy theorist."

The Equality Act would amend the Civil Rights Acts of 1964 to would prohibit discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation for employment, housing, loan applications, education, public accommodations and other areas.

It is expected to clear the House, but its fate in the Senate is uncertain. President Joe Biden has said it would sign it into law if it passes.

In her floor speech Wednesday, Greene largely focused on sports, saying the bill would create a disadvantage for those born biologically as women competing directly against transgender women. She mentioned her daughter, who is a Division I college softball player.

"If she has to compete against boys at her sport, not only will they be on her playing field that she has to compete against them, they will be in her locker room, they will be in her showers, they will be in her bathroom, they will be in her hotel room when she travels with her team — all under the Equality Act," Greene said.

Greene said the bill would have similar ramifications for prisons, shelters for abused women and drug rehab centers. She also has called it "an attack on God's creation."

Greene has come under fire since taking office last month for her past comments espousing QAnon and other conspiracy theories and supporting calls for violence against Democrats.

After House Republicans refused to remove her from her committee assignments earlier this months, Democrats used their majority power to do it themselves.