WASHINGTON — Two Senate committees have postponed scheduled votes on President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget, according to multiple reports.

What You Need To Know The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and the Senate Budget Committee postponed scheduled votes Wednesday on President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget



Tanden has come under fire for past tweets that criticized some of the senators who would vote on her confirmation



Critics have said Tanden’s past comments would make it difficult for her to build relationships in the Senate and that her nomination conflicts with Biden’sv promise to seek unity



Biden has refused to back down from the nomination, and White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday sought to play up Tanden's qualifications

Neera Tanden is the first of Biden’s Cabinet nominees to face a roadblock in the confirmation process, and the delay could be an indication that her nomination is in peril.



The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and the Senate Budget Committee had been scheduled to vote on Tanden’s confirmation Wednesday.

Tanden has come under fire for past tweets that criticized some of the senators who would vote on her confirmation. She called Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell “Voldermort,” a reference to the “Harry Potter” villain. She described Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) as “the worst.” And she said “vampires have more heart than Ted Cruz.”

Tanden has apologized for the remarks and vowed to be nonpartisan if confirmed.

A Democratic aide on the Homeland Security Committee told multiple media outlets Wednesday that they are "postponing the business meeting because members need more time to consider the nominee."

"The president deserves to have a team in place that he wants and we’re going to work with our members to figure out the best path forward," the aide added.

Critics have said Tanden’s past comments would make it difficult for her to build relationships in the Senate and that her nomination conflicts with Biden’sv promise to seek unity. Some supporters of Tanden’s have called Republicans who have voiced concerns about her tweets hypocrites after they largely stayed silent about former President Donald Trump’s social media behavior.

Tanden has already lost the support of Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Because the Senate is divided 50-50, at least one Republican must vote for Tanden. Collins, Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Rob Portman (R-OH) have already said they will vote against her.

Biden has refused to back down from the nomination.

On Tuesday, the president said they were going to push forward on her nomination, addind, “We still think there’s a shot, a good shot” of Tanden being confirmed.

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki played up Tanden’s qualifications in a series of tweets.

She also has important perspective and values, understanding firsthand the powerful difference policy can make in the lives of those going through hard times. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 24, 2021

“Neera Tanden is a leading policy expert who brings critical qualifications to the table during this time of unprecedented crisis,” Psaki said. “She also has important perspective and values, understanding firsthand the powerful difference policy can make in the lives of those going through hard times. She has a broad spectrum of support, ranging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to labor unions, and has a strong record of working with both parties that we expect to grow in President Biden's cabinet as the first South Asian woman to lead OMB.”