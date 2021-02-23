ORLANDO, Fla. — Happening this week, the Conservative Political Action Committee, better known as CPAC, is holding an event in Orlando to gather support for the Republican Party.

Among the speakers, former President Donald Trump.

What You Need To Know Mayor Jerry Demings expects people to follow county mandate



Other speakers include Gov. Ron DeSantis, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott



Demings said that COVID strike teams will be dispatched if needed





RELATED: Trump to Speak at Orlando CPAC Event in First Post-White House Appearance

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said everyone is expected to wear a mask and follow the county mandate at the event at the Hyatt Regency Hotel on International Drive in Orlando.

He has talked to hotel leadership about their plans to keep everyone safe.

The event runs from Thursday to Sunday, with speakers including Gov. Ron DeSantis, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and Trump, who is set to speak Sunday. This will be his first Post-White House event.

The event was forced to move from its usual spot in Maryland because big events there remain banned during the pandemic. Florida is one of the few places open enough for large events like this.

Demings said if the county receives complaints, the strike teams will be dispatched to the hotel for a check-up.

"This is not the time for individuals to not wear face coverings. We've done a good job in this community to keep the positivity rate low," he said.

The mayor said if there is non-compliance, the blame will fall primarily on the hotel.

"The fact that we have the conference coming to town is not a bad thing because it will produce an economic return for the residents, the people who work here, who live here, as a result of the conference. We just want them to do so safely," he said.

There could be fines associated, just like with bars and nightclubs that have not followed social distancing and mask rules.

The strike teams are still finding about 99% compliance across the county businesses.