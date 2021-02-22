A sizable number of Republicans say they would abandon the GOP if Donald Trump started a competing party, a new poll finds.

What You Need To Know A Suffolk University/USA Today Poll found that 46% of Trump voters say they would join a Trump party, compared to 27% who say they’d stick with the GOP





Eight in 10 said they would be less likely to vote for a Republican candidate who supported Trump’s impeachment



Seventy-three percent of those surveyed said they don’t believe President Joe Biden was legitimately elected



And 58% said they believed a debunked conspiracy theory that the Capitol riot was “mostly an antifa-inspired attack that only involved a few Trump supporters"

A Suffolk University/USA Today Poll surveyed 1,000 Trump voters, identified from previous polling, and found that 46% say they would join a Trump party, compared to 27% who say they’d stick with the GOP. The rest said they were undecided.

Fifty-four percent of those surveyed described themselves as more loyal to Trump than the Republican Party, while 34% said the party was more important to them.

And eight in 10 said they would be less likely to vote for a Republican candidate who supported Trump’s impeachment. Ten House Republicans voted last month to impeach Trump for inciting an insurrection when a mob loyal to him stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. Seven GOP senators voted to convict him, although he was ultimately acquitted because the vote fell short of the required two-thirds.

Trump’s second impeachment did little to damage him politically among his base. Only 4% said they are less supportive of him now, while 42% said they are more supportive. Fifty-four percent said it did not impact their support of Trump.

By a 2-to-1 margin — 59% to 29% — Trump voters said they want him to run for president again in 2024. If he does run, 76% said they’d support him for the Republican nomination, and 85% said they’ve vote for him in a general election.

Seventy-three percent of those surveyed said they don’t believe President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. And the majority of those surveyed — 58% — said they believed a debunked conspiracy theory that the Capitol riot was “mostly an antifa-inspired attack that only involved a few Trump supporters." Twenty-eight percent characterized it as "a rally of Trump supporters, some of whom attacked the Capitol." Four percent called it "an attempted coup inspired by President Trump."

Law enforcement investigations have found no evidence that antifa played a role in the Capitol riot, and no one known to be affiliated with the far-left movement has been arrested in connection with it.

More than nine out of 10 surveyed said they don’t believe Trump incited the Capitol riot.

Just before Trump left office last month, The Wall Street Journal reported that he had discussed with associates the possibility of forming a new party.

While the Capitol riot and his false claims about a stolen election have caused some fissures in the GOP, Trump’s popularity among Republicans has positioned him to maintain a commanding voice in the party should he choose to remain.

Trump will deliver his first post-presidency speech Sunday at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida. Axios reported Monday that the former president is expected to send the message that he is Republicans’ presumptive 2024 nominee and that he is still in charge of the party. He is also expected to try to play the role of kingmaker in the 2022 midterms and is determined to exact revenge on Republicans who have crossed him, according to Axios.

Trump has not announced whether he plans to run for the White House again in ’24. Last week he told Newsmax that it’s “too early to say.”