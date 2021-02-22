Kelly Loeffler appears to be trying to become the Republican answer to Stacey Abrams.

The former Georgia senator announced Monday she is launching a group called Greater Georgia that aims to register more voters, engage more communities, and strengthen election transparency and uniformity.

“We cannot leave behind the hardworking Georgians who don’t fully participate in our democracy,” Loeffler said in a video announcing the organization. “Our country is greater when everyone’s voice and everyone’s vote is heard.

“As a party, we must do better at expanding our reach, broadening our conversations and building greater confidence in our electoral processes. I’m taking the first step to move us forward because we don’t have a moment to lose.”

Loeffler, a businesswoman, was appointed to the U.S. Senate in January 2020 by Gov. Brian Kemp to replace the retiring Johnny Isakson. She went on to lose to Democrat Raphael Warnock in last month’s special election runoff.

She is now refocusing her efforts after defeat much in the same way Abrams, a Democrat, did after losing Georgia’s 2018 gubernatorial race to Kemp. Abrams launched the political action committee Fair Fight to encourage more voter participation and educate voters about elections and voter rights.

Abrams’ efforts have largely been credited with flipping Georgia blue in the presidential election for the first time since 1992 and allowing Democrats to sweep both of last month’s Senate runoffs, giving the party control of the chamber.

Georgia had a record 4.9 million votes cast in the general election. And the 4.4 million votes in the Senate runoff exceeded the number of votes cast in the 2016 general presidential election.

Loeffler noted that the majority of the roughly 500,000 people who voted in the general election but not the Senate runoffs were Republicans.

“We need your help to take our home state back from the radical liberal machine,” a message on Greater Georgia’s fundraising page says.

While Loeffler’s messaging Monday did not push claims of election fraud that were promoted by former President Donald Trump, she made several mentions about ensuring votes are secure.

Loeffler planned to vote against certifying Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory on Jan. 6 but reversed course after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol that day. In her floor speech, she, however, doubled down on false claims of "last-minute changes" and "serious irregularities" in the presidential election in Georgia.

Fox News reported that Loeffler is investing seven figures into Greater Georgia, which will utilize the donor network she built from her campaign.

Loeffler, 50, has not ruled out running against Warnock again in 2022.

Former Sen. David Perdue, who lost his seat last month to Democrat Jon Ossoff, filed a statement of candidacy last week with the Federal Election Commission, an early step toward challenging Warnock.