WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police are investigating the actions of 35 officers during the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, the department said Friday. Six of those officers have been been suspended with pay.

“Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman has directed that any member of her department whose behavior is not in keeping with the Department’s Rules of Conduct will face appropriate discipline,” Capitol Police said in a statement provided to Spectrum News.

Five days after the assault on the Capitol by a mob of Donald Trump loyalists, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) told reporters that two officers had been suspended and 10 were under investigation. One officer had taken selfies with some rioters, while another wore a MAGA hat and started directing rioters, Ryan said.



The department has been under scrutiny about its planning before the riot, which disrupted Congress’ proceedings to certify Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

In a statement Friday, Gus Papathanasiou, chairman of the United States Capitol Police Labor Committee, called the investigations “sickening” and questioned why the department’s leaders are not under investigation.

“Our Officers were uninformed, unprotected and unprepared as a result of the Department's top leaders failing the Officers and the Congressional Community on Jan 6th,” he said. “Our Officers along with MPD [Metropolitan Police Department] were outnumbered ‎and fought for their lives in order to protect themselves and Congress. This is just a witch hunt by the Department's top leaders and a continuation of the systemic failures that continue at the top.”

Five people died as a result of the riot, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick.



In testimony before the House Appropriations Committee last month, Pittman said the “vast majority” of the force “performed valiantly in the face of extraordinary violence.” She credited the officers for leading members of Congress and their staffs to safety.

Pittman apologized to lawmakers for the department’s failures Jan. 6, saying it “should have been more prepared for this attack.”