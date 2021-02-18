In a tour of conservative-leaning media outlets Wednesday, former President Donald Trump declined to say if he’ll make another White House run in 2024, said he might launch his own website and blasted President Joe Biden for a comment he made about COVID-19 vaccines.

In his first interviews since the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Trump spoke with Fox News (twice), Newsmax and One America News Network. The interviews were mostly about the death of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, but the former president veered into other topics as well, including repeating false claims that widespread fraud cost him the presidential election.

Newsmax’s Greg Kelly asked Trump if he plans to run for president again.

“As far as ’24, too early to say,” Trump answered.

“I won’t say yet, but I have tremendous support, and I’m looking at poll numbers that are through the roof.”

Trump reportedly told advisers in the weeks after the election that he was considering running again. During a White House holiday party Dec. 1, he told guests, “We’re trying to do another four years,” referring to his efforts to overturn the result. Then he added, “Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years.”

Trump has been largely out of the public eye since leaving the White House. Previously prolific and outspoken on Twitter, he lost his favorite digital megaphone when the social media platform permanently banned him following the Capitol riot by his supporters.

Trump downplayed his absence from Twitter, telling Newsmax: “It’s become very boring and millions of people are leaving. They’re leaving it because it’s not the same, and I can understand that.”

He said he is negotiating to join different websites or to build his own.

“There is also the other option of building your own site because we have more people than anybody,” Trump said. “You can literally build your own site.”

Since leaving office, Trump has expressed his views mostly through press releases, including his reaction to his acquittal in last week’s impeachment trial and his attack this week on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The former president also seized on calling out a gaffe made by Biden in Tuesday night’s CNN town hall in Milwaukee. Biden at one point said, “We didn’t have [a COVID-19 vaccine] when we came into office.”

"I saw that he said there was no vaccine when he came into office, and yet he got a shot before he came into office," Trump told Newsmax. "It was already in early November when we announced it, but we actually had it substantially before that. We were giving millions of shots and millions of doses.

"So he's either not telling a truth, or he's mentally gone, one or the other."

It’s not clear what Biden meant by the statement. Just seconds earlier, he told CNN’s Anderson Cooper there were 50 million doses available when he took office as he touted his administration’s work in increasing the supply.

The first vaccines were administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, more than five weeks before Biden’s inauguration. Biden received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Dec. 21 and the second shot Jan. 11.