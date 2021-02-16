Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger’s criticism of former President Donald Trump has started a family feud.

Eleven members of Rep. Adam Kinzinger's family who are Trump supporters sent a letter to the Illinois congressman last month calling him a "disappointment … to us and to God"



Kinzinger called for Trump's removal from office after the Capitol riot and was one of 10 House Republicans to vote for his impeachment last month



Kinzinger told The New York Times the letter-writers suffer from “brainwashing” from conservative churches that have misled them

Eleven members of Kinzinger’s family who are Trump supporters sent a letter to the Illinois congressman last month calling him a “disappointment … to us and to God” and accusing him of joining the "devil’s army" of Democrats and the "fake news media."

The letter, which was first reported on by The New York Times, was dated Jan. 8, two days after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol and Kinzinger called for Trump’s removal from office. The letter was also sent to Republicans across Illinois, including other members of Congress, The Times reported.

Kinzinger was one of 10 House Democrats who voted to impeach Trump on Jan. 13 for "incitement of insurrection."

"It is now most embarrassing to us that we are related to you," the letter says. "You have embarrassed the Kinzinger family name!"

The letter makes multiple mentions of Democrats’ support for pro-choice policies and attempts to tie Kinzinger, an opponent of abortion rights, to the party and its views. The Kinzinger family members also calls Trump a "Christian" and a "believer."

The family members also wrote sarcastically that the Congressman "should be very proud" that he lost the respect of conservative media personalities such as Lou Dobbs, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Rush Limbaugh.

"We should list even more grievances against you, but decided you are not worth more of our time to list them," wrote the family members, who said they’re calling for Kinzinger’s removal from office.

"We are not judging you," they wrote. "This letter is our opinion of you!"

Asked about the letter, Kinzinger told The Times its authors suffer from "brainwashing" from conservative churches that have misled them.

"I hold nothing against them, but I have zero desire or feel the need to reach out and repair that," he said. "That is 100% on them to reach out and repair, and quite honestly, I don’t care if they do or not."

Last month, Kinzinger launched a political action committee seeking to change the direction of a Republican Party that he said has wrongly become a "Trump-first party."

"The Republican party has lost its way," the 42-year-old Air National Guard pilot said in a six-minute video announcing the PAC. "If we are to lead again, we need to muster the courage to remember who we are. We need to remember what we believe and why we believe it. Looking in the mirror can be hard, but the time has come to choose what kind of party we will be and what kind of future we will fight to bring about."

"Our deep convictions are ignored," he continued. "They’ve been replace by poisonous conspiracies and lies. This is not the Republican road. And now we know where this new and dangerous road leads. It leads to insurrection and an armed attack on Congress. It leads to the murder of a Capitol Police officers and the deaths of four of our fellow Americans."