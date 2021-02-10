STATEWIDE — On Wednesday, Florida's Senate Judiciary Committee is meeting to discuss a controversial piece of legislation that would restrict Floridians' ability to sue nursing homes and hospitals for COVID-19 negligence.

The American Tort Reform Association is reporting trial lawyers have spent more than $6.5 million on 35,000 Florida TV ads offering their services for negligence lawsuits against nursing homes and hospitals.

Senate Bill 74 from Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes of Saint Petersburg is working to put a one-year statute of limitation on COVID-19 related lawsuits.

The bill would also ban suing medical facilities over a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment and ventilators.

The bill reads in part:

"The Legislature finds that it is necessary to require those filing lawsuits against healthcare providers to consider the extraordinary circumstances arising out of the public health emergency caused by the pandemic."

The bill also says:

"A health care provider is immune from liability for a COVID-19 related claim if supplies, materials, equipment, or personnel necessary to comply with the applicable government-issues health standards or guidance at issue were not readily available or were not available at a reasonable cost."

The state's medical lobby is warning of a wave of COVID-related lawsuits that could drive facilities out of business if lawsuit limits aren't put in place.