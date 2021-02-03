WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives on Tuesday night voted to fine its members who bypass security screenings at the Capitol.

Lawmakers in violation of the new House rule will be fined $5,000 by the House sergeant-at-arms for the first offense and $10,000 for each subsequent offense.

Metal detectors were installed outside some doors to the House chamber days after the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol that targeted members of Congress. Some House Republicans, however, have balked at the new measures.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), who vowed to carry her Glock to Congress even before the violent insurrection, refused to allow Capitol Police to search her bag after it set off a magnetometer. Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD) set off a metal detector while carrying a concealed gun last month. Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) shouted at police officers conducting the searches. And Reps. Ralph Norman (R-SC), Louie Gohmert (R-TX) and Randy Weber (R-TX) walked around the machines, according to reports.

The House voted 216-210 to approve the change to its rules, with all Republicans and three Democrats in attendance voting against it. The fines were included in a measure that sets debate parameters for a budget resolution, which is expected to help pave the way for Democrats to pass a COVID-19 relief package without needing GOP support.

Any Congress member who has been fined has 30 calendar days or five legislative days, whichever is later, to appeal to the House Ethics Committee. Anyone who does not pay the fine after 90 days will have the money deducted from their paycheck.

In his floor speech, Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA), chairman of the House Rules Committee, blasted the “elitist mentality” of those who have ignored the new safety measures.

“Some are acting as though by being elected to Congress, they have been anointed to some sort of special club — one that gets to pick and choose what rules to follow,” McGovern said.

“These metal detectors are manned by the same police officers who saved our lives during the insurrection, while risking their own,” he added. “Yet some members on the other side have disrespected these Capitol Police officers, verbally abused them and pushed them aside and disregarded their orders.”

Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) called the metal detectors “appalling” and an “atrocity,” according to The Washington Post. Boebert reportedly had her chief of staff circulate an email Tuesday evening urging Republicans to vote against the measure.

Many Republicans have argued the security measures are unconstitutional. Members of Congress can legally have a gun in their offices or outdoors on Capitol grounds, but not inside the building.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (R-CA) released a statement after Tuesday night’s vote that said in part: “It is beyond comprehension why any member would refuse to adhere to these simple, commonsense steps to keep this body safe.”

In a news conference last week, Pelosi said "the enemy is within the House of Representatives,” referring to “members of Congress who want to bring guns on the floor and have threatened violence on other members of Congress."

Last week, CNN first reported that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) indicated support for executing prominent Democrats, including Pelosi, former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.