Saying they’re aiming to reduce “the future harm that she can cause in Congress,” a trio of House Democrats announced Monday they are introducing a resolution to strip controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments.

Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Ted Deutch, both of Florida, and Jahana Hayes of Connecticut discussed their resolution during a virtual news conference.

“Throughout her short political career, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has advocated for violence and made repeated racist, anti-Semitic and Islamaphobic comments,” Wasserman Schultz said. “She has engaged in sedition and baseless conspiracy theories, even claiming that the Sandy Hook and Marjory Stoneman Douglas [school] shootings were staged.

“Based on her actions and statements and her belligerent refusal to disavow them, she should not be permitted to participate in the important work of these two influential committees,” Wasserman Schutlz added. “If she had honor, of course she would resign. If she possessed shame, censure and an apology might suffice. Expulsion is a fitting punishment, but it takes a two-thirds vote of the House, and that would require support from enough Republicans who aren’t morally bankrupt, which is unlikely.

“If the Republicans won’t police their own, the House must step in.”

The move comes as the House Rules Committee announced that they will meet on Wednesday to remove Greene from the Budget and Education and Labor Committees.

Greene has come under fire after CNN reported last week that the Republican freshman congresswoman from Georgia had expressed support for the execution of several prominent Democratic lawmakers in 2018 and 2019 via her social media channels.

Then video surfaced of Greene in 2019 shouting questions at David Hogg, a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, and calling him a “coward.” At the time, Hogg was on Capitol Hill visiting lawmakers to discuss gun control laws.

Media Matters for America reported that Greene liked Facebook posts that called the Marjory Stoneman Douglas and Sandy Hook school shootings “false flag” planned events.

Greene has supported QAnon and a number of other bizarre conspiracy theories. QAnon believes that former President Donald Trump was fighting a secret war against a Democratic-run ring of Satan-worshipping pedophiles. She also reportedly wrote a Facebook post in 2018 claiming that a California wildfire was started by space lasers.

In addition to Greene promoting conspiracy theories, Facebook videos surfaced last year showing she’d expressed racist, anti-Semitic, and anti-Muslim views.

The conspiracy theories about the school shootings especially angered the Democrats behind the resolution. Deutch represents the district where the 2017 Marjory Stoneman Douglas massacre, which killed 17 people, took place, and Wasserman Schultz’s district is nearby. Hayes represents the district where the Sandy Hook shooting that left 26 dead occurred in 2012.

“Instead of repudiating her conduct, Republican [Minority] Leader [Kevin] McCarthy has rewarded her with a significant platform to perpetuate these dangerous lies as a member of the House education committee,” Deutch said. “This is not idle political chatter. After Jan. 6, we know what can happen when elected officials amplify dangerous lies and encourage violence.”

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter, Jaime, was killed in the Parkland shooting, joined the conference call. He called on Greene to disavow her comments and resign from Congress, and he urged Republicans to discipline her.

“If they do not take action today, what we saw on Jan. 6, where lies went unchecked, was only the beginning,” he said, referring to the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

McCarthy is expected to speak with Greene this week, but it’s not clear if Republicans will take action against her.

The Democrats’ resolution cites a House rule that says, “A Member, Delegate, Resident Commissioner, officer, or of the House shall behave at all times in a manner that shall reflect creditably on the House.”

Greene wrote on Twitter on Monday: “The DC Swamp and the Fake News Media are attacking me because I am not one of them. I am one of you. And they hate me for it.”

On Saturday, she wrote: “I won’t back down. I’ll never apologize. And I’ll always keep fighting for the people.”