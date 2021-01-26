Pledging to “always and forever be a champion for the American People,” Donald Trump announced Monday the opening of his “Office of the Former President.”

In a statement, he said the office “will be responsible for managing President Trump’s correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities"



The establishment of the office is customary – the 1958 Former Presidents Act provides taxpayer-funded allowances, office staff and more



Trump also released a statement saying the former president has endorsed Sarah Sanders, his former White House press secretary, for Arkansas governor

The office, based in Palm Beach, Florida, released a brief statement saying it “will be responsible for managing President Trump’s correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism.”

The establishment of the office is customary. The 1958 Former Presidents Act provides taxpayer-funded allowances and office staff to former presidents to help them answer mail, manage speaking requests and handle other informal public duties. The act provides funding for salaries, employment benefits, office space, equipment, supplies and materials, and more.

In one of his first orders of business since leaving the White House, Trump’s new office released a statement saying the former president has endorsed Sarah Sanders, his former White House press secretary, for Arkansas governor.

"Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a warrior who will always fight for the people of Arkansas and do what is right, not what is politically correct," he said. "Sarah is strong on Borders, tough on Crime, and fully supports the Second Amendment and our great law enforcement officers."

Trump has been relatively quiet since the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, in part because his accounts were suspended by major social media companies, including a permanent ban from Twitter.

Trump hasn’t yet revealed how he’s planning to spend his post-presidency years. In his final speech as president last week, he told a crowd of supporters "we will see you soon" and "we will be back in some form."

The former president had hinted about running for president again in 2024. He, however, faces a second impeachment trial in February, and, if convicted, could be permanently barred from serving in public office again. Trump has also reportedly been entertaining the idea of starting a third party, called the Patriot Party.