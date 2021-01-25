Dominion Voting Systems on Monday filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani, accusing former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer of carrying out “a viral disinformation campaign” against the company.

Giuliani led Trump’s efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s victory by alleging November's presidential election was rigged. Among the baseless claims made by Giuliani and other Trump allies was that Dominion voting software was designed in Venezuela to flip votes from one candidate to another, a practice they said was used in battleground states last year to steal the election from Trump.

Dominion is one of the nation's top voting machine companies and provided machines for the state of Georgia, the critical battleground that Biden won and which flipped control of the U.S. Senate. The company faced such a mountain of threats and criticism that one of its top executives went into hiding.

The 107-page lawsuit, filed in federal court in the District of Columbia, cites more than 50 statements Giuliani made in legislative hearings, on Twitter, on his podcast and on conservative media outlets it says were made to promote a “false preconceived narrative.” Dominion argues the former New York City mayor pushed the “demonstrably false” claims in part to enrich himself through legal fees and his podcast.

The lawsuit notes that Giuliani avoided naming Dominion Voting Systems in court cases, where he could have faced discipline for making falsehoods.

The suit also mentions the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol by supporters of Trump who believed the election fraud claims and sought to disrupt the certification of Biden’s win in the Electoral College.

“Having been deceived by Giuliani and his allies into thinking that they were not criminals — but patriots ‘Defend[ing] the Republic’ from Dominion and its co-conspirators — they then bragged about their involvement in the crime on social media,” the lawsuit states.

Spectrum News has reached out to Giuliani for comment.

During an episode of Giuliani’s podcast, he charged that “Dominion had stolen the election ‘technologically,’” the lawsuit alleges, and warned listeners that cybercriminals could steal the titles to their homes online. The lawsuit also details Giuliani pitching supplements to cure their achy joints and muscles, offering a special discount code as he held up the bottles.

The lawsuit also includes a photo of Giuliani holding a cigar, hocking cigars with a deal for $20 off orders over $100 after he pushed accusations about Dominion and falsely alleged that the election had been fixed by a Venezuelan company.

It’s the second major defamation lawsuit Dominion has filed seeking damages related to the post-election attacks against it. Earlier this month, it sued conservative attorney Sidney Powell in another $1.3 billion suit that largely echoes the points made against Giuliani.

The company says the disinformation spread about it has irreparably damaged its reputation and destroyed its resale value.

There was no widespread fraud in the election, which a range of election officials across the country including Trump’s former attorney general, William Barr, have confirmed. Republican governors in Arizona and Georgia, key battleground states crucial to Biden’s victory, also vouched for the integrity of the elections in their states. Nearly all the legal challenges from Trump and his allies have been dismissed by judges, including two tossed by the Supreme Court, which includes three Trump-nominated justices.

Dominion says it’s impossible to program its voting software to switch votes because the machines print a paper ballot, which is reviewed by the voter and can be used to audit election results. The company was founded in Canada, not Venezuela, and is now based in Colorado.

“Dominion brings this action to set the record straight, to vindicate the company’s rights under civil law, to recover compensatory and punitive damages, and to stand up for itself, its employees, and the electoral process,” the lawsuit read.

Dominion officials have indicated more lawsuits are forthcoming and have said in the past that they have not ruled out suing Trump himself.