JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Maryland — In what resembled a mini-campaign rally, Donald Trump delivered his final speech as president Wednesday, touting his accomplishments and vowing not to fade from public view.

Speaking on a stage on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews, Trump reiterated most of the points he made in a recorded farewell video Tuesday. He bragged about rebuilding the military, cutting taxes and regulations, the soaring stock market, helping develop a coronavirus vaccine, and appointing hundreds of conservative justices and three Supreme Court justices.

“What we’ve done has been amazing by any standard,” he said.

Trump did not mention his successor, Joe Biden, by name, but he did acknowledge the incoming administration, saying his work as president has laid the groundwork for it to thrive.

"I wish the new administration great luck and great success,” he said. “I think they’ll have great success. They have the foundation to do something really spectacular."

(It was later reported that the scripted speech mentioned Biden and Vice President-elect Harris by name.)

Trump did not repeat his false claims about election fraud or mention the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that led to his second impeachment and left five people dead.

He did briefly pay tribute to the 400,000 Americans who have died in the coronavirus pandemic, a topic he largely skirted during his presidency. But he again sought to shift blame for the death toll to China.

“The first thing we have to do is pay our respects and our love to the incredible people and families who suffered so gravely from the China virus,” Trump said. “It was a horrible thing that was put unto the world. We all know where it came from.”

The speech in itself was a highly unusual event. Trump is the first outgoing president since Andrew Johnson in 1869 not to attend his successor’s inauguration. Instead, he and first lady Melania left the White House on Marine One at 8:17 a.m. heading for Joint Base Andrews. After the speech, he boarded Air Force One bound for his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

“We have worked hard,” Trump said. “As the athletes would say, we’ve left it all on the field. We’ll never say in a month when we’re sitting in Florida, we’re not going to be looking at each other and saying, ‘You know, if we had only worked a little harder.’ You can’t work harder.”

Trump yielded the stage briefly to Melania, who told the crowd: “Being your first lady was my greatest honor. Thank you for your love and your support. You will be in my thoughts and prayers. God bless you all. God bless your families. And God Bless this beautiful nation.”

Likewise, the president called the U.S. a “great, great country” and said it was his “greatest honor and privilege to have been your president.”

At one point, his supporters chanted, “Thank you, Trump!”

“I will always fight for you,” he said. “I will be watching. I will be listening. And I will tell you that the future of this country has never been better.”

Trump closed out his speech by saying: “Have a good life. We will see you soon. Thank you very much.”