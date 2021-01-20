FLORIDA — Before and during the inauguration proceedings on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, where former Vice President Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States and former Senator Kamala Harris became the country's first woman and POC vice president in history, politicians from across the Sunshine State weighed in on the historic moment.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio, long a strident supporter of Donald Trump before an armed cadre of the former president's loyalists stormed the Capitol last week softened his stance a bit, wished the incoming president "health, strength & wisdom as he leads our nation at this moment of great & unprecedented challenges."

May God bless @JoeBiden with health, strength & wisdom as he leads our nation at this moment of great & unprecedented challenges. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 20, 2021

Florida's other Trump-loving senator, former Governor Rick Scott, simply announced that he would be attending the inauguration, in a tweet that emphasized the importance of the tradition:

I will be attending the inauguration of President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris today. This ceremony is an important tradition that demonstrates the peaceful transfer of power to our people and to the world. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) January 20, 2021

U.S. Representative Val Demmings of Florida's 10th District, a Democrat, "could not be more honored to congratulate President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris."

I could not be more honored to congratulate President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. I pray that God will continue to bless you and the great work that you are going to do on behalf of the American people. pic.twitter.com/lKOCEk678d — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) January 20, 2021

Another Florida Representative, former Republican and current Democrat Charlie Crist, congratulated the new president and vice president with a call to action, saying, "tomorrow we get to work restoring this great nation!"

The two progressive mayors of Tampa Bay's largest cities spoke up online to relay their congratuations, as well. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor took to Twitter to express her excitement over the new administration, while St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman posted a parting shot at the outgoing president and an admiring comment on President Joe Biden's acceptance speech on his Facebook page.

