STATEWIDE — Almost two weeks after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building, raging against Joe Biden’s presidential win, states are taking added steps to keep any upcoming protests peaceful.

The FBI has warned of armed protests being planned at state Capitols nationwide.

On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis activated Florida’s National Guard as a precautionary measure.

A Tallahassee man was charged Friday with trying to organize an armed response to pro-President Donald Trump protestors expected at the state Capitol.

There ended up being no major protests in Tallahassee over the weekend.