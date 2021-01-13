President Donald Trump released a statement Wednesday calling on Americans to "help ease tensions and calm tempers," discouraging violence amid reports of more demonstrations.

“In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind,” Trump said. “That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You.”

The president’s message comes a week after his supporters stormed the Capitol as members of Congress were voting to certify Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College. Speaking to the crowd just moments earlier at a rally near the White House, Trump repeated his false claims that there was widespread voter fraud, called on his supporters to march to the Capitol and told them, “If you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore.”

Five deaths and at least 60 hospitalization have been tied to the riot. Congress was forced to halt their proceedings for about six hours as members were rushed to a secure location.

The House of Representatives is voting Wednesday on a single article of impeachment charging Trump with inciting an insurrection.

When asked Tuesday if he took any responsibility for the deadly riot, Trump defended his remarks at the rally.

"It's been analyzed, and people thought that what I said was totally appropriate," Trump said outside the White House just before leaving for a trip to Texas to tout his border wall.

The FBI warned earlier this week of armed protests in all 50 state capitals ahead of Biden’s inauguration Jan. 20.

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel also released a statement Wednesday urging protesters to keep the peace.

“Violence has no place in our politics. Period,” she said. “I wholly condemned last week’s senseless acts of violence, and I strongly reiterate the calls to remain peaceful in the weeks ahead. Those who partook in the assault on our nation’s Capitol and those who continue to threaten violence should be found, held accountable, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“Let me be clear: Anyone who has malicious intent is not welcome in Washington, D.C. or in any other state capitol,” McDaniel continued. “The peaceful transition of power is one of our nation’s founding principles and is necessary for our country to move forward. Now is the time to come together as one nation, united in the peaceful pursuit of our common democratic purpose.”