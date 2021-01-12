Rep. John Katko has become the first Republican member of the House of Representatives to say that he will support impeaching President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump Mob last week.

In a statement, Katko said that "to allow the President of the United States to incite this attack without consequence is a direct threat to the future of our democracy."

"For that reason, I cannot sit by without taking action," he added. "I will vote to impeach this President."

Katko highlighted the events of the Jan. 6 attack in his statement as a justification for his decision: "The facts are this: last week, the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a mob intent on disrupting a Joint Session of Congress and preventing certification of the Electoral College results. Consequently, the U.S Capitol Police were overrun. Insurrectionists stormed and vandalized the U.S. Capitol, assaulting those who stood in their way and leaving five Americans dead. One law enforcement officer was killed and approximately 50 others were injured. Many of those officers were severely beaten by the mob. For the staff and police officers who were in the Capitol that day, this event will forever haunt them."



Katko accused Trump of encouraging the insurrection, both on social media and in his speech on the Ellipse: "By deliberately promoting baseless theories suggesting the election was somehow stolen, the president created a combustible environment of misinformation, disenfranchisement, and division. When this manifested in violent acts on January 6th, he refused to promptly and forcefully call it off, putting countless lives in danger."

The Syracuse native added Tuesday that he does not support a non-binding resolution requesting that Vice President Mike Pence invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump.

Katko is the first House Republican to say he will support impeachment



Shortly after Katko's announcement, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the No. 3 Republican in the House, said that she will vote to impeach Trump.

"Much more will become clear in coming days and weeks," Cheney said in a statement about the attack, "but what we know now is enough. The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing."

"None of this would have happened without the President. The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not," she added. "There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution."

The House of Representatives is expected to take up the measure of impeachment on Wednesday. On Tuesday evening, the House will vote on a measure to implore Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has given Pence 24 hours to comply with the measure – otherwise, they will proceed with voting to impeach.

Democrats had the votes required to pass the measure prior to the two Republican defections. It remains to be seen how quickly the Senate, which is out of session until Jan. 19, the day before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, will take up the measure should it pass.