WASHINGTON — First lady Melania Trump on Monday made her first public comments about last week’s Capitol riots, condeming the violence but making no mention of her husband’s role in inciting the unrest.

What You Need To Know First lady Melania Trump on Monday made her first public comments about last week’s Capitol riots



In a post on the White House’s website, Trump condemned the violence but made no mention of her husband’s role in inciting the unrest



The first lady wrote that her “heart goes out” to the six people who died in or as a result of the rioting, including two Capitol Police officers



Trump wrote that she finds it inspiring that so many people have been passionate about participating in an election, “but we must not allow that passion to turn to violence"

In a post on the White House’s website, Trump wrote that her “heart goes out” to the six people who died in or as a result of the rioting, including two Capitol Police officers.

Trump also hit back on criticism that has been directed at her since the assault on the Capitol.

“I am disappointed and disheartened with what happened last week,” she wrote. “I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me – from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda. This time is solely about healing our country and its citizens. It should not be used for personal gain.”

The first lady did not say who she was referring to. Last week, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, the first lady's former friend and one-time assistant at the White House, wrote an editorial accusing Mrs. Trump of being “complicit in the destruction of America.”

Their friendship ended bitterly after Wolkoff, who had worked on arranging festivities for President Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017, said the first lady failed to defend her after questions arose about inaugural spending, now the subject of federal and congressional investigations.

Melania Trump also wrote Monday: “I implore people to stop the violence, never make assumptions based on the color of a person’s skin or use differing political ideologies as a basis for aggression and viciousness. We must listen to one another, focus on what unites us, and rise above what divides us.”

Melania Trump, who said it “has been the honor of my lifetime to serve as your First Lady," wrote that she finds it inspiring that so many people have been passionate about participating in an election, “but we must not allow that passion to turn to violence.”

Wednesday's rioting by a pro-Donald Trump mob began shortly after the president, who repeated false claims about the election being stolen from him, addressed the crowd and told them to march to the Capitol, where Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden's win in the Electoral College. The president told his supporters, “You will never take back our country with weakness."

The president's rhetoric at the rally and since the election are at the heart of efforts in Congress to remove him from office -- either by resignation, the 25th Amendment or impeachment -- before his term ends in nine days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.