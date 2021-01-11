A number of major businesses are freezing donations through their political action committees in the wake of last week’s deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol.

According to multiple reports, GoldmanSachs, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Facebook, and Microsoft are pausing all political donations, most saying they will conduct reviews in the meantime.

“The country is facing unprecedented health, economic and political crises,” Peter Scher, JPMorgan’s head of corporate responsibility, said in a statement. “The focus of business leaders, political leaders, civic leaders right now should be on governing and getting help to those who desperately need it most right now. There will be plenty of time for campaigning later.”

“We want you to be assured that we will not support candidates who do not respect the rule of law,” Candi Wolff, Citi’s head of government affairs, wrote in an internal memo.

Other companies — including Morgan Stanley, American Express, the chemical giant Dow, Marriott, and Blue Cross Blue Shield — are halting donations to congressional members who objected last week to certifying Joe Biden’s win in the Electoral College, reports said.

And Bank of America, FedEx, Wells Fargo, Walmart, and Coca-Cola are among the corporations promising to review their political contribution strategy.

More than 140 Republicans in Congress, including Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas, voted against certifying Biden’s victory, just hours after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol. The lawmakers largely promoted President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of widespread election voter, the very conspiracy theory that fueled the violent protests.

Five people died from the rioting, and at least 60 others were hospitalized. The siege of the Capitol put the day’s proceedings on hold for about six hours while congressional members were rushed to safety.

The New York Times noted that that most of the companies’ pause in political donations coincides with the first quarter following a presidential election, typically a light period for fundraising.

The fallout from the rioting against Trump and his allies has been swift in the corporate world. Twitter, Facebook and Instagram have all suspended Trump from their platforms, with Twitter making its ban permanent.

On Sunday, the PGA announced it was pulling its 2022 PGA Championship, a major professional golf tournament, from Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The financial technology company Stripe has stopped processing payments for the Trump campaign, according to a person familiar with the matter who requested anonymity because the decision hasn't been made public. The move will cut off Trump's fundraising arm from what has been a steady stream of small-dollar donations that are often solicited through emails and text messages.

Shopify, an e-commerce platform for merchants to sell goods, also shut down the Trump campaign's merchandise website.

And last week, Simon & Schuster announced it had canceled its book deal with Hawley.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.